Tatiana Schlossberg, the youngest grandchild of John F Kennedy Married

John F Kennedy’s youngest granddaughter married her college sweetheart on Saturday in Martha’s Vineyard.

The wedding of Tatiana Schlossberg and George Moran took place at the Kennedy family’s 377-acre estate Red Gate Farm, which previously employed the bride as a reporter on climate change and the environment.

The couple look blissfully happy and in love in photos taken just minutes after saying ‘I do’ on Saturday, which was just three days before the anniversary of John and Jackie Kennedy , who were married September 12, 1953.

Jackie Kennedy Knew JFK’s Mistresses

In one of the photos Tatiana jokingly points her finger at the camera and laugh while her new husband wears a grin spread across his face.

John F Kennedy’s Children: Caroline Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr., Arabella Kennedy, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy

Grandchildren: Caroline Kennedy was the only child of JFK to have children — she had three after marrying Edwin Schlossberg in 1986. The eldest of the JFK grandchildren, Rose Schlossberg graduated from Harvard with a degree in English and got her Masters in the Interactive Telecommunications Program at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Jackie Kennedy knew JFK’s Mistress

In ‘These Few Precious Days: The Final Year of Jack with Jackie,’ author Christopher Andersen claims Jackie Kennedy ‘knew everything’ about Jack’s cheating and turned a blind eye, but his relationship with Marilyn ‘seemed to bother her the most.’

Revealed: Marilyn called Jackie to confess JFK affair… and the First Lady replied ‘that’s great, I’ll move out and you have all the problems.’ Read more here