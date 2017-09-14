Fergie and Josh Duhamel Split After 8 Years of Marital Bliss

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have split after 8 years of marriage.

The couple just released a statement in which they said, “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The Black Eyed Peas singer, 42, and the Las Vegas actor, 44, met in 2004 on the set of his show when she and her band appeared. They wed January 10, 2009, at a vineyard in Malibu. Their son, Axl Jack, was born in August 2013.

Fergie Gossip News and Trivia:

Attended the special dinner at Sony Studios in Los Angeles to honor the singer and activist Sting as MusiCares 2004

Person of the Year. The evening celebrated his contribution to popular music, and honored his charitable work with Amnesty International and the Rainforest Foundation. Other stars in attendance included Kylie Minogue, Elton John, and Dido.

Was chosen as one of People magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful People in the World. [May 2004]

Cousin by marriage of Shane Stanley.

She appeared in more first-run episodes of Kids Incorporated (1984) than any other cast member: more than 100 shows from 1984 to 1989. She was also the only series regular to make a complete and continuous evolution from “littlest” (youngest) to “biggest” (eldest) performer in the lineup.

Older sister of Dana Ferguson.

Former member of the band Wild Orchid, which she fronted with fellow Kids Incorporated (1984) star Renee

Sandstrom and Stefanie Ridel.

Ferguson discovered rising actor and singer Eric West in 1996.

Named #88 in FHM magazine’s “100 Sexiest Women in the World 2006” supplement.

Ranked #10 on the Maxim magazine Hot 100 Women of 2007 list.

Won the award for best female artist of the year at MTV’s Music Video Awards (2007).

Her ancestry includes English, German, Irish, Scottish, Swedish, and Luxembourgian.

Was attached to play Stevie Wayne in The Fog (2005) before a last-minute conflict prevented her contract from closing.

Ranked #35 on the Maxim magazine Hot 100 Women of 2008 list.

(January 10, 2009) Married longtime fiancé Josh Duhamel in a very private ceremony. Their ceremony was so private that guests were not told the location until the morning of the wedding.

Suffers from attention-deficit disorder (ADD).

Part owner of the Miami Dolphins.

Attended John F. Kennedy High School in Granada Hills, California, with fellow Wild Orchid band members Renee Sandstrom and Stefanie Ridel.

Introduced to juicing by her husband, Josh Duhamel, with the book, “The Beauty Detox Solution”, by Kimberly Snyder.

Delivered her son Axl via caesarean section.

Celebrity spokesperson for MAC cosmetics.

Joined the hip-hop group The Black Eyed Peas in 2003. They had the hit song “Where Is the Love?” with Justin Timberlake.

Fergie and Freddy Rodríguez were both part of the cast of Poseidon (2006) and Planet Terror (2007). Freddy also appeared in Fergie’s music video “Glamorous” in 2007.

Gave birth to her first child at age 38, a son, Axl Jack Duhamel, on August 29, 2013. The child’s father is her husband, Josh Duhamel.

Has a nephew named Jagger James Sampson (born January 23, 2014).

Both she and her younger sister, Dana Ferguson, were pregnant with their sons at the same time and Fergie gave birth to her son, Axl, four months before her nephew Jagger was born.

Returned to work five months after giving birth to her son, Axl, to begin recording her second studio album.