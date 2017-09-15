Candice Bergen Recalls Date With Donald Trump he was also a “Douche”

Candice Bergen has dished out the dirt on Donald Trump!

Hollywood actress Bergen recalled the dud of a date she went on with President Donald Trump during her in college days at the University of Pennsylvania.

Trump was a student at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and according to the actress… color coordinating 101 was definitely not a subject he had taken.

Bergen, who was 18-years-old at the time said “He did (pick me up). He was wearing a three-piece burgundy suit and burgundy patent leather loafers and a burgundy limousine,” she said Wednesday on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” “There was no physical contact whatsoever.”

The 71-year-old “Murphy Brown” actress, admitted that while Trump was a “good-looking guy,” he was also a “douche.”

Donald Trump graduated from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in May 1968 with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics.

