Candice Bergen Recalls Date With Donald Trump he was also a “Douche”
Candice Bergen has dished out the dirt on Donald Trump!
Hollywood actress Bergen recalled the dud of a date she went on with President Donald Trump during her in college days at the University of Pennsylvania.
Trump was a student at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and according to the actress… color coordinating 101 was definitely not a subject he had taken.
Bergen, who was 18-years-old at the time said “He did (pick me up). He was wearing a three-piece burgundy suit and burgundy patent leather loafers and a burgundy limousine,” she said Wednesday on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” “There was no physical contact whatsoever.”
The 71-year-old “Murphy Brown” actress, admitted that while Trump was a “good-looking guy,” he was also a “douche.”
Donald Trump graduated from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in May 1968 with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics.
Candice Bergen Gossip News and Trivia:
- Older sister of Kris Bergen, a television film editor and actor.
- When her birth occurred, Edgar Bergen and Frances Bergen become parents, on Thursday, May 9, 1946, at 9:52pm Pacific Daylight Time.
- First female host of Saturday Night Live (1975).
- Auditioned for the role of Elaine Robinson in The Graduate (1967), which went to Katharine Ross.
- She was kicked out of the University of Pennsylvania after failing two subjects. She said that she failed one of those classes, art, because she simply could not get to her 8am class on time.
- Current husband Marshall Rose is a New York real estate magnate (2000).
- Candice Bergen Is a vegetarian.
- She came to Sidney Lumet’s attention for The Group (1966) when the director spotted her in a Revlon advertisement hawking lipstick. He thought she was clutching a leopard, though it was really just a leopard print pillow.
- In the late 1960s, she was the companion of Columbia record producer Terry Melcher. In 1968, they lived together at a house at 10050 Cielo Drive, Beverly Hills. In 1969, they moved to Malibu, and the house at 10050 Cielo Drive was leased to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate. On August 9, 1969, it was the site of the grisly Manson murders, where Tate and four other people were murdered while Polanski was out of the country. The fact that Melcher had talked to Charles Manson about a record deal that did not go through led to initial speculation that Melcher was the intended target of the killers. However, it was later learned that Manson knew Melcher no longer lived there but wanted to “send a message”. Manson had told his followers to “kill anyone they found there”. The house has now been demolished.
- Good friends with actress Christine Kaufmann.
- In 1995, after receiving her fifth Emmy Award for the title role on Murphy Brown (1988), she declined any future nominations for that role. She received a total of seven consecutive nominations for the role.
- Speaks French fluently.
- A photographer and photojournalist as well, Candice had a brief but telling cameo as famed photographer
- Margaret Bourke-White in Richard Attenborough’s grand-scale biopic Gandhi (1982).
- She made instant headlines in 1992 when then Vice President Dan Quayle criticized Murphy Brown (1988) for creating the storyline of Murphy having a baby out of wedlock. Quayle suffered a fair amount of backlash and ridicule for his remarks and “Murphy Brown” continued to be a highly popular show, right up to its last season in 1998. Speaking to TV reporters in 2002, Bergen stated, “I never have really said much about the whole episode, which was endless, but his speech was a perfectly intelligent speech about fathers not being dispensable and nobody agreed with that more than I did”.
- Hospitalized for high blood pressure. She stayed in hospital for a few days for observation. At the time, there was speculation that she had suffered a stroke, which her publicist quickly denied. However in 2011, Candice gave an interview to Harry Smith of CBS-TV in which she admitted that she had indeed had a stroke, from which she was fully recovered. [September 2006]
- Appeared in Miss Congeniality (2000) with her Boston Legal (2004) co-star William Shatner.
- Appeared on You Bet Your Life: Episode #8.34 (1958), an episode of Groucho Marx’s game show, at age 12 and actually sang with Groucho on the show.
- The French language dubbing of Miss Congeniality (2000), when aired in Quebec, Canada contains both hers and William Shatner’s voices.
- Stepmother of Manuel Cuotemoc Malle and Justine Malle. Mother of Chloe Malle.
- At nine years of age, she auditioned for a role as one of the original Mousketeers on The Mickey Mouse Club (1955). Although her father, Edgar Bergen, personally lobbied his friend Walt Disney on her behalf, she was not hired.
- She studied drama at HB Studio in Greenwich Village in New York City.
- Has played Meg Ryan’s mother in two separate films: Rich and Famous (1981) and The Women (2008).
- Ex-sister-in-law of Dorothy Lyman. Sister-in-law of Vincent Malle.
- Has played the same character (Murphy Brown) on four different series: Murphy Brown (1988), Seinfeld (1989), Ink (1996) and Family Guy (1998).
- Her paternal grandparents were Swedish (from Skane, Sweden), while her mother had German and English ancestry.
- In addition to being the first female host of Saturday Night Live (1975), she is also the first person to host for a second time.
- Acting mentor and friends with Faith Ford.
- Gave birth to her only child at age 39, a daughter Chloe Malle via Caesarean section on November 8, 1985.
- Child’s father was her husband, Louis Malle.
- She appeared on The Muppet Show: Candice Bergen (1976), and her father, Edgar Bergen, appeared on The Muppet Show: Edgar Bergen (1977). They were the only parent and child to each make guest appearances on the series.
- According to June Allyson in her biography, she saved Young Candice Bergen when she was invited at a party whilst Candice almost drowned in the family swimming pool.
- Very good friends with fellow actress Ali MacGraw.