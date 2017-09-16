Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgard is Steamy Hot and Very Scary

Bill Skarsgård, is a name you’ll likely be hearing about for years to come.

The 27-year-old Swedish actor plays the horror icon “Pennywise” in the new drama thriller, “It.”

The film has been a box office hit since it’s premiered on September 08, 2017. It’s record-setting opening weekend box office take of $117-million. It has also managed to scare millions of moviegoers in a very short amount of time, due in great part to its portrayal of the murderous and nightmarish clown.

Pennywise “the Dancing Clown” Video

“It” Story line: Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare — an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town’s children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise.

1. The story follows the exploits of seven children as they are terrorized by the eponymous being, which exploits the fears and phobias of its victims in order to disguise itself while hunting its prey.

2. “It” primarily appears in the form of a clown in order to attract its preferred prey of young children. The novel is told through narratives alternating between two time periods, and is largely told in the third-person omniscient mode.

3.It deals with themes that eventually became King staples: the power of memory, childhood trauma, and the ugliness lurking behind a facade of traditional small-town values.

4. The novel won the British Fantasy Award in 1987, and received nominations for the Locus and World Fantasy Awards that same year.

5. Publishers Weekly listed It as the best-selling book in the United States in 1986.

6. Described as a mysterious, eldritch demonic entity of evil, It is a monster of unknown origin that preys on Derry’s children and humans every three decades, stating It finds the fear in children akin to “salt(ing) the meat”.

7. Among Its powers is shapeshifting into a form that induces fear while killing the victim, normally assuming the form of a middle-aged man dressed in a clown costume, calling itself “Pennywise the Dancing Clown” and occasionally Bob or Robert Gray, modeled after Bozo, Clarabell and Ronald McDonald.

8. It can also manipulate people and use them as pawns into doing its bidding, either by assuming a form most familiar to them, promising them their desires, or through subliminal influence. Thus, having control over what happens in Derry, many of the child murders It commits are never solved, as the adults of Derry either act as though nothing is happening or have forgotten about It.

9. Its true form as perceived by the human eye is that of a giant spider that houses Its essence: namely writhing orange lights (termed “Deadlights”), looking directly into which can either kill a person or drive them insane.

10. Its awakening and return to hibernation mark the greatest instances of violence during Its time awake, such as the disappearance of over three hundred settlers from Derry Township in 1740–43