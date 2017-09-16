Michelle Rounds the Ex wife of Rosie O’Donnell Suicide

Michelle Rounds, the ex-wife of comedian Rosie O’Donnell was found dead in her home Monday of an apparent suicide.

The former couple began dating in 2011. Their relationship turned into marital bliss in 2012 when they were married in a private ceremony.

In 2014, they brokeup. In 2015, Rosie filed for divorce. In which she cited irretrievably broken relationship as the reason for the divorce. The divorce became final in March 2016.

Seven months after they married, Rosie and Michelle adopted their daughter, Dakota, who is now 4 years old.

In a statement to TMZ.com, Rosie issued a statement saying “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.”

Michelle’s mom Gayla Rounds also issued a statement, “… If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out.”

On December 5, 2011, during a break in the taping of The Rosie Show, O'Donnell announced to her studio audience she and Rounds were engaged.

In February 2015, O'Donnell filed for divorce from Rounds after two years of marriage. Their divorce was settled in October 2015. O'Donnell was awarded full custody of two-year-old Dakota "Dax" O'Donnell.