Kevin Hart Shares Apology to Wife Video on Instagram

Comedian Kevin Hart, 38, took to Instagram to post an apology to wife Eniko Parrish and children claiming an that an unidentified person was trying to extort him over a “sexually suggestive” video.

Hart acknowledged his character defects (flaws) as well as his poor decision making skills. He said there was ‘no excuses’ but added that someone was trying to seek financial gain over his mistakes, and he’d rather confess than let that happen.

The FBI is now investigating a multi-million dollar extortion attempt on the comedian. Law enforcement officials say an anonymous person contacted Hart saying they had a video of the comedian and a woman in a sexually provocative situation.

The video transcript: “I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back,” Hart said in the post. “And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t. You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did.”

“And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who I’ve talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids,” he said.

Hart said there were “no excuses” for his behavior and vowed to “do better” in the future. The actor then revealed a person tried to “have financial gain” off his mistakes.

“But I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes,” Hart said.