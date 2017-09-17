Netflix Narcos Location Scout Carlos Muñoz Portal Shot in Central Mexico

Carlos Muñoz Portal, a location scout for the Netflix series Narcos has been fatally shot in Mexico while working on the show’s fourth season.

Portal, 37, was found dead on Monday in a violent region in central Mexico, his body riddled with bullets inside his car after an apparent chase over back country roads.



Local authorities told El Pais that they had no suspects in the case due to the lack of witnesses.

A friend of the deceased told the Spanish-language newspaper that Muñoz was out taking photographs when he was shot, and speculated that an unfamiliar man with a camera may have spooked locals in the crime-ridden area.

Netflix released a statement acknowledging Muñoz’s death but did not report further details.

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected scout, and send our condolences to his family,” the company said in a statement to Deadline. “The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”

