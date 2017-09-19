David Hasselhoff Shops with Welsh Model Fiancee Haley Roberts

Actor David Hasselhoff was spotted out and about on Monday with his Welsh model fiancee Hayley Roberts.

According to sources, the couple were enjoying a little retail therapy in Calabasa.

The 65-year-old actor and his 37-year-old soon to be Mrs looked happier than ever as they enjoyed a spot of retail therapy in Calabasas, California.

Judging by their empty arms, their outing was more of the window shopping excursion to scope out the deals in the event that the former Baywatch star is granted his request for a legal injunction to end his $10,000 a month alimony payments to former wife Pamela Bach.

In the legal documents, the actor said that from 2006 to 2016 he cut her a monthly check for $21,000. Last year, he claimed that he couldn’t afford that anymore and a judge cut his required alimony checks to $10,000.

In the court documents, he argues that Pamela has shown a “failure to make any efforts to become self supporting, contribute to her own support, or even make any efforts to gain job skills.” He claims that since she’s allegedly not contributing to her own cause, she couldn’t be able to sit back and collect money from him.

He and Pamela were married for 16 years before divorcing in 2006.

David was said to be worth $1.79 million, but this amount was tied up in real estate, art, jewelry and cars.

David Hasselhoff Gossip Trivia:

In 1989, he was awarded “Most Popular and Best Selling Artist of the Year” in Germany and was invited to perform “Freedom” on the Berlin Wall on New Year’s Eve 1989.

In 1990, Cosmopolitan’s editor Helen Gurley Brown chose him for her magazine’s 25th anniversary issue.

Was engaged to Roberta Leighton.

His lead role in “Baywatch Hawaii” was scheduled to be killed off in explosion that ends final episode of 1999-2000 season due to his commitments to the current series “Double Cross”. [May 2000]

On June 26, 2002, David Hasselhoff he checked into the Betty Ford Clinic for alcohol-related problems.

Has had a passion for singing and is a major recording artist in Europe. He tried to break into the American music scene in 1984 with a remake of “Do You Love Me?”, but bombed. His next attempt was in 1993 when he scheduled a live pay per view from Atlantic City. This time, it was O.J. Simpson that ruined his “comeback”. As David was performing his concert, O.J. was traveling along the Los Angeles freeway in his white Bronco. People who were watching the concert had switched over to the news to watch the car chase. Since then, Hasselhoff has not tried to break into the American music scene. He now saves his music for his television shows and the European fans.

Attended the Academy of Dramatic Arts (Chicago) and the California Institute of Arts (Los Angeles).

Has two daughters: Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff and Hayley Hasselhoff.

Has four sisters: Daine Hasselhoff (born May 19, 1950), Joyce Hasselhoff (born July 1, 1954), Jean Hasselhoff (born

March 7, 1956) and Lisa Hasselhoff (born July 5, 1968).

Has played Michael Knight on Knight Rider (1982). His ex-wife, Catherine Hickland, is currently married to Michael E. Knight.

Is one of the very few actors to play the same regular character on two different series simultaneously. From 1995 and 1997, he played Mitch Buchannon on both Baywatch (1989) and Baywatch Nights (1995). Richard Anderson and Fred

Dalton Thompson are among the other actors to have done this.

In Germany, he shares his dubbing voice with Kermit the Frog.

Attended Marist High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

Attended and graduated from Lyons Township High School in LaGrange, Illinois (1970). Is also listed in the Alumni Hall of Fame.

Failed out of Marist High School in Atlanta, but transferred to Lyons Township High School in the Chicago suburbs where he successfully graduated. A plaque with his image is on display on the Wall of Fame in the main corridor of the high school.

His stage credits — both on and off Broadway — include “Grease” and “The Rocky Horror Show” (he was Dr. Frank N. Furter). Despite a popular misconception, he never played Judas Iscariot (or any other character) in “Jesus Christ Superstar”.

Is second cousins with famous Australian television host Rove McManus.

His sister, Jean Hasselhoff, appeared in the Knight Rider (1982) episode, Knight Rider: Dead of Knight (1984), as Stanley Kamel’s secretary, “Rosemary”.

Is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as “The Most Watched TV Star in the World”, thanks to starring roles in both Knight Rider (1982) and Baywatch (1989).

Chose singer Corina Brouder to be a “wild card” on America’s Got Talent (2006) because “she has such an aura”.

His single “Jump In My Car” reached #3 on the UK Music Charts. [October 2006]

On June 15, 2007, after a court battle against his ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, he was awarded primary physical and full legal custody of his daughters, Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff and Hayley Hasselhoff.

Was considered for the role of Boba Fett in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), which went to Jeremy Bulloch.

Has season tickets to the University of Arizona football games in Tucson. His daughter, Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff, became a student there in fall 2008.

David Hasselhoff was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7018 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California.

His mother, Dolores Hasselhoff, died from a stroke. [February 2009]

Once explained on a talk show about being attacked by a male kangaroo at a wildlife preserve.

He was a guest at Simon Cowell’s 50th birthday party.

Sold millions of records in Germany.

Has English, German and Irish ancestry.

Son of Joe Hasselhoff and Dolores Hasselhoff.