Kevin Hart Spotted With Wife First Time Since Blackmail Scandal

Kevin Hart blackmail update!

Just days after comedian Kevin Hart apologized to his family in the face of the scandalous blackmail attempt involving another woman… he was spotted with his pregnant wife Eniko Parish.

According to the celebrity gossip rumor mill, they were having lunch at a Woodland Hills dining hot spot known as Joey Restaurant.

The is the first time the couple has been seen together in public since Hart’s Instagram promised to “do better.”

Kevin Hart Blackmail Scandal

In case you missed it…This past week Kevin Hart found himself the target of blackmail involving a sex tape that apparently shows the comedian and actor intimately involved with a woman who is not his wife.

In a video obtained by TMZ.com, the blackmailer, alleges that Mr. Hart’s infidelities were captured during a wild weekend in August in Las Vegas, where the comedian was “so drunk and drugged up, it was an effortless attempt to film and take pictures of him.”

The person responsible for creating the video claims to have made the video public after Mr. Hart repeatedly refused to pay out the demanded hush money.

On Saturday, the entertainer posted an apology to Instagram in which he said he had hurt his wife and children with his poor judgment, and said that he was coming clean after someone sought to make money off his “mistakes.”

Hart, 38, admitted to his “bad error in judgment.” He went on to say “I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back. Because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t. You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did.”

“And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who I’ve talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids,” he said.

Hart said there were “no excuses” for his behavior and vowed to “do better” in the future. The actor then revealed a person tried to “have financial gain” off his mistakes.

“But I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes,” Hart said.