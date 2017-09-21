Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer Wins America’s Got Talent, You Go Girl!

Darci Lynne, is $1 million dollars richer after winning the 2017 season of America’s Got Talent!

Darci, a twelve-year-old self taught kid ventriloquist from Oklahoma combined puppetry, comedy and music to win the hearts of the judges as well as those who tuned into NBC each week to watch the popular show.

Darci was received a direct pass to the live shows when Mel B hit the Golden Buzzer back in May.

Simon Cowell shared his thoughts about Darci during a recent episode saying, “This is what I think about you, Darci. When you can appeal to all ages is what you’ve done but this is what I believe. The best part of doing this job is when you are there and you can say I was there at the beginning of someone’s career and I witnessed a star. Tonight, again, I’ve just witnessed a star emerge because that’s what you are. You are special, incredible, funny, talented. I think you’re going to win.”

Congratulations Darci Lynne!

