Josh Martinez “Meatball King” Winner of Big Brother 19
Josh Martinez, who many considered to be one of the most annoying contestants to ever compete on Big Brother is this seasons winner of the $500,00 grand prize.
After a season filled with surprising twists and intense confrontations, the houseguests that were once Paul’s most useful allies, including Alex, Jason, Elena, and Mark, all voted for Josh to win the grand prize. The final vote came down to Cody.
Former contestant Paul Abrahamian finishes second with four votes from Matt, Raven, Kevin and Christmas!
Full list below of all the show’s winners!
Season 19: Josh Martinez
Season 18: Nicole Franzel
Season 17: Steve Moses
Season 16: Derrick Levasseur
Season 15: Andy Herren
Season 14: Ian Terry
Season 13: Rachel Reilly
Season 12: Hayden Moss
Season 11: Jordan Lloyd
Season 10: Dan Gheesling
Season 9: Adam Jasinski
Season 8: Dick Donato
Season 7: Mike “Boogie” Malin
Season 6: Maggie Ausburn
Season 5: Drew Daniel
Season 4: Jun Song
Season 3: Lisa Donahue
Season 2: Will Kirby
Season 1: Eddie McGee