Josh Martinez “Meatball King” Winner of Big Brother 19

Josh Martinez, who many considered to be one of the most annoying contestants to ever compete on Big Brother is this seasons winner of the $500,00 grand prize.

After a season filled with surprising twists and intense confrontations, the houseguests that were once Paul’s most useful allies, including Alex, Jason, Elena, and Mark, all voted for Josh to win the grand prize. The final vote came down to Cody.

Former contestant Paul Abrahamian finishes second with four votes from Matt, Raven, Kevin and Christmas!

Full list below of all the show’s winners!

Season 19: Josh Martinez

Season 18: Nicole Franzel

Season 17: Steve Moses

Season 16: Derrick Levasseur

Season 15: Andy Herren

Season 14: Ian Terry

Season 13: Rachel Reilly

Season 12: Hayden Moss

Season 11: Jordan Lloyd

Season 10: Dan Gheesling

Season 9: Adam Jasinski

Season 8: Dick Donato

Season 7: Mike “Boogie” Malin

Season 6: Maggie Ausburn

Season 5: Drew Daniel

Season 4: Jun Song

Season 3: Lisa Donahue

Season 2: Will Kirby

Season 1: Eddie McGee