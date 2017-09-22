Big Brother’s Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Let the Romance Begin

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, the Big Brother power couple are in it for the long haul according to the celebrity gossip website ET.

They reportedly caught up with the pair in the Big Brother backyard after Wednesday night’s finale, where Cody called Jessica his “forever girl.”

“I am just extremely happy to be with her,” he shares, with a smile. “I haven’t been around somebody I trusted for who knows how long. So, I’m just happy to be around somebody I can trust.”

Cody wouldn’t reveal the first thing he thought when he saw Jessica on the Big Brother stage after five weeks apart (“It’s not appropriate for television!”), but he will follow her lead when it comes to next steps — which might mean a move for one of them. Cody lives in Dallas, while Jess calls Los Angeles home. Read more here

Cody not only won America’s Favorite Houseguest, but he won by A LOT! Wow. I guess people responded to him suddenly being the underdog and being persona non grata in the house. He was also not a phony. He was straightforward with people — if he didn’t like you, he told you to your face… for better or worse. People responded to his honesty if you will.

Cody Nickson

Age: 32

Hometown: Lake Mills, IA

Current city: Plano, TX

Occupation: Construction sales rep

Cody Nickson Gossip News and Trivia

Three adjectives that describe you: Confident, charming, and sweet

Favorite activities: Surfing is my No. 1 activity. I started surfing when I was stationed in North Carolina and now I take surfing trips to North Carolina or California when I get the chance.

I also took a trip to Hawaii to surf. I enjoy riding my motorcycle, too.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house?

I think if a bunch of people are on a different sleep schedule and making noise while I’m trying to sleep, it will be difficult. I like my eight hours of sleep a night.

However, if I need to be in the mix, I will stay up with everyone to always gain the appropriate intel.

Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most?

“Evel” Dick Donato from Season 8. I LOVE it when someone plays the game in a way that has never been seen before—and it works!

Do you have a strategy for winning the game?

Yes. First off, the overbearing Houseguests will expose themselves, which should create a nice divide. The ones talking their game out loud, I would shoot for them first.

After getting rid of them, the floaters go next. If you float, you’re getting voted out. I want to face warriors and champions to the end, not some tagalong.

After that, [I’ll try to] win every competition, which I have the ability to do, if it’s individual. If there’s a way to accomplish these things through influence and by causing someone else to execute my moves, I’ll make that happen.

If I have to gain the HOH position and do it myself, I will absolutely do that, too.

I will never put myself in a pawn position. I will always be a part of every conversation I can and ask questions, but avoid inserting my opinion directly. I’ll always do it in a roundabout way, making people believe it’s their opinion.

Cody Nickson says his life’s motto is… Semper fidelis. Semper fidelis is a Latin phrase that means “always faithful” or “always loyal”. It is the motto of the United States Marine Corps usually shortened to Semper fi. It is also in use as a motto for towns, families, schools, and military units.

What would you take into the house, and why?

– My silkie shorts, the short Marine Corps PT shorts

– A frisbee

– My canteen coffee cup

Cody Nickson fun facts :

He can solve a Rubik’s cube in less than a minute

He has never worn a suit

He has never worn cologne He has never taken a selfie

He has never been offended—not once