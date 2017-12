What can dogs eat?

What can they not eat?

Those two questions are vital for your dog’s wellbeing; one single mistake, and they might get sick, or worse… And we don’t want that, do we?

This is exactly why today, I decided to share with you an article about which aliments dogs you should give to your dog (or dogs, if you’re like Morgan from The Mindy Project), and which ones you should definitely avoid giving to your dog.

From bananas to strawberries to onions or even watermelon, we’ll tackle some of the most popular foods (for humans), and see if they suit dogs (or woof woof babies as I call them).

So, without further ado, here we go!