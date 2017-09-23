Kardashians Reality Star Kylie Jenner is Reportedly Pregnant

Kylie Jenner the youngest member of the Kardashian clan is reportedly going to be a mother.

According to TMZ.com, Kylie is expecting a child with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

The reality star, 20, started to tell her friends the news during the Day N Night music festival in Anaheim – which took place from Sept. 8 to 10 – while Scott has also been telling his pals that a bundle of joy is on the way, according to the gossip site.

Several insiders confirmed the news to People, with one saying the baby news was “unexpected” to Jenner and Scott.

Kylie Kristen Jenner is an American reality television personality, model, entrepreneur, socialite, and social media personality.

Daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner. Sister of Kendall Jenner. Half-sister of Burt Jenner, Brody Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Casey Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian. Granddaughter of Mary Houghton, and William Jenner. Niece of Pamela Mettler. Aunt of Mason Dash Disick, and Penelope Scotland Disick.

In 2012, she collaborated with the clothing brand PacSun, along with her sister Kendall, and created a line of clothing, “Kendall & Kylie”.

In 2015, Jenner launched her own cosmetics line called Kylie Cosmetics, and a mobile app that reached number 1 on the iTunes App Store.

Is a fan of Kaiya Eve Couture.

Half-sister-in-law of Lamar Odom.

Goddaughter of Kathie Lee Gifford.

She has English, as well as smaller amounts of Scottish, Irish, Dutch, Welsh, and German, ancestry.

The majority of her earnings for 2016 came from the launching of her new cosmetics line Kylie Cosmetics and other social media endorsements and fashion collaborations.

From June 2015 to 2016 she earned roughly $18 million which placed her second on the list for the highest paid television reality stars, her older sister Kim Kardashian took first place.

Is a car collector. Owns a Ferrari Spider, Land Rover, Mercedes Maybach, several Mercedes G Wagons, Rolls Royce Autograph, Rolls Royce Ghost, and Lamborghini Aventador.

Was Albert Ochoa’s high school prom date. Kylie’s friend Jordyn Woods accompanied them. [April 8, 2017].