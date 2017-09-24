The Voice Season 13 Premier on NBC! Don’t Miss It!

The Voice premieres Monday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

The Voice began airing on April 26, 2011, as a spring TV season program. The show proved to be a hit for NBC and was subsequently expanded into the fall cycle when season three premiered on September 10, 2012. The series premiered its twelfth season on February 27, 2017. On October 18, 2016, NBC renewed the series through its thirteenth season.



On May 10, 2017, NBC renewed the series for a fourteenth series, along with announcing Jennifer Hudson as a new coach in the thirteenth season. The following day, it was announced that Kelly Clarkson would be a new coach in the fourteenth season. The thirteenth season is set to premiere on September 25, 2017.

“The Voice,” showcases the strongest vocalists from across the country compete with one another, in teams coached by today’s biggest names in music, for a chance to win a recording contract.

In Season 13, newcomer Jennifer Hudson joins returning coaches Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine in the search for the most talented singers in America.

Following the blind auditions, artists who turn the coaches’ chairs are recruited to Team Miley, Team Adam, Team Blake or Team Jennifer — and face off against one another in the battle and knockout rounds. In the live shows, viewers vote for their favorite artists each week. Only one winner will be crowned The Voice.

Since the shows premier in 2011, Eight talented vocalists have taken home the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group that comes with being crowned Voice Champion since the show started in 2011.

The Voice Winners

The winners of the twelve seasons have been: Javier Colon, Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Tessanne Chin, Josh Kaufman, Craig Wayne Boyd, Sawyer Fredericks, Jordan Smith, Alisan Porter, Sundance Head, and Chris Blue.