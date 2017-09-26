Heidi Klum Single Again After Breakup With Vito Schnabel

Supermodel Heidi Klum and Vito Schanbel have broken up!

According to the celebrity gossip runmor mill, Heidi and her art curator boyfriend have reportedly parted ways.

He¡di Klum and Seal are Officially Divorced

Heidi confirmed that her three-year relationship with Schnabel has come to an end.

“I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect,” Klum told People magazine.

Heidi Klum’s boyfriend, Vito Schnabel, slammed rumors that he cheated on the supermodel after blurry photos surfaced online on Friday, June 23, of him allegedly kissing an unidentified woman in London while the star was in New York City.

Heidi Dating History:

1. Heidi Klum is dated Vito Schnabel February 2014 – September 2017.

2. Heidi dated bodyguard Martin Kristen from September 2012 – 2014. Their relationship began following her separation from Seal.

3. Heidi Klum began dating Seal in 2004. In May 2005, they were married at a low-key ceremony in n Costa Careyes, Mexico. At the time of the marriage she was pregnant with her first child (father by Flavio Briatore ). Heidi and Seal went on to have three biological children before announcing their separation in January 2012. Their divorce was final in 2014.

4. From March – November 2003 – Heidi dated Flavio Briatore Italian racing manager (23 years her senior). Their relationship began shortly after Klum’s split from former husband Ric Pipino. Heidi and Flavio split shortly after photos of Flavio kissing jewelry heiress Fiona Swarovski surfaced. She was pregnancy with Flavio’s baby.

5. Heidi fling with Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis from November 2002 – December 2002.

6. In 2002, the supermodel was rumored to be involved with Jamiroquai lead singer Jay Kay. They met on the set of the band’s music video for ‘Love Foolosophy.’

7. She was married to Ric Pipino from September 1997 – November 2002. Pipino, a hairstylist married Heidi in an upstate New York ceremony that stuck to German wedding traditions. Following the divorce, they reportedly remained on good terms.

Heidi Gossip News and Trivia

Last name pronounced “Kloom.”

Was named one of the 50 Most Beautiful People by People Magazine in 2001.

Spokesmodel of Victoria’s Secret.

Voted as #9 on the Top 100 Sexiest Women 2004 in FHM [DK]

She has insured her legs for two million dollars.

Wedding dress was designed by Vera Wang

Keeps a small bag full of the teeth she lost as a child as a good-luck charm.

Has designed collections for Mouawad jewelry and Birkenstock shoes.

Has her own lines of clothing and swimwear.

Has her own line of beauty products.

Named #57 on the Maxim magazine Hot 100 of 2005 list.

Named #25 in FHM’s “100 Sexiest Women in the World 2005” special supplement. (2005)

Has a rose named after her, known as the Heidi Klum rose.

Dedicated a sculpture she painted called “Dog With Butterflies” to commemorate the role of rescue dogs in the aftermath of 9/11.

Like many people in her hometown of Bergisch-Gladbach, she still enjoys participating at the annual carnival parade.

Named #41 in FHM magazine’s “100 Sexiest Women in the World 2006” supplement. (2006).

Parents: Erna (hairdresser) and Gunther (worked in a cosmetics company).

Released her first single “Wonderland,” written for a series of television advertisements of retailer Douglas, and reached #13 on the German singles chart (November 2006).

Due to her TV commercials for Katje wine gums, the company’s turnover increased by 26.6 million euros in Germany (2005).

Has designed a less expensive line of jewelry for QVC, the Heidi Klum Jewelry Collection. The line is similar to her collection of fine jewelry for Mouawad, both of which feature her signature clover design.

Said on The Oprah Winfrey Show (1986) that she got to know Seal in a New York hotel after he had trained in a gym and immediately felt in love with him.

In 2007, Forbes Magazine estimated her earnings for the year at $8 million.

Ranked #33 on the Maxim magazine Hot 100 of 2008 list.

In 2008, she earned $3,800,000 as a model/spokesperson for Victoria’s Secret.

In 2008, Forbes reported her income from various interests at $14 million.

Sister-in-law of Tanya Samuel.

On Friday, November 20, 2009, she legally changed her name to Heidi Samuel. Samuel is the surname of her husband, Seal.

Ranked #10 Sexiest Woman in the world by the Spanish version of DT magazine.

Won $250,000 for the “Twin Towers Fund” on a celebrity edition of Who Wants to be a Millionaire in 2001.

Filed for divorce from her second husband Seal after 6 years of marriage and 3 months of separation [April 6, 2012].

Rescued her son, Henry, and two nannies from a dangerous riptide on Oahu on March 31, 2013.

Launch of her line of maternity fashion, “Lavish”. [2010]

In 2008, she became an American citizen.

Gave birth to her 3rd child at age 33, a son Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel on November 22, 2006. Child’s father is her now ex-2nd husband, Seal.

Gave birth to her 4th child at age 36, a daughter Lou Sulola Samuel on October 9, 2009. Child’s father is her now ex-2nd husband, Seal.

Gave birth to her 2nd child at age 32, a son Henry Gunther Ademola Dashtu Samuel on September 12, 2005. Child’s father is her now ex-2nd husband, Seal.

Gave birth to her 1st child at age 30, a daughter Helene Boshoven Klum on May 4, 2004. Child’s biological father is her ex-boyfriend, Flavio Briatore, but she was adopted by her then 2nd husband Seal in December 2009, with whom she began relationship when she was pregnant with Helene.

Friends with Melanie Brown, Debra Messing, Brad Paisley, Kristin Chenoweth, and Tyra Banks.