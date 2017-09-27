Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With NBA Star Tristan Thompson’s Baby

Pregnant is becoming a household name in the Kardashian world of reality television drama!

According to the gossip rumor mill, Kylie Jenner isn’t the only ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashian‘ reality star that’s pregnant. Sources are reporting that her older sister Khloe is also expecting.

Khloe, 33, who was formerly married to ex-professional basketball player Lamar Odum, has been dating Cleveland Caviler’s Tristan Thompson for a year. Yes, he is the baby daddy.

This is the first child for Khloe and the second for for the NBA’s star forward. Thompson, 26, has a son Prince, who was born in December 2016. His ex-girlfriend, model, Jordan Craig is the mother.

The news of of the pregnancy comes just days after the news broke that younger sister Kylie was pregnant with her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott’s baby!

Congratulations to both couple….

Must we not forget…sister Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are having a third child via surrogate.

Khloe Kardashian Gossip News and Trivia:

Runs upscale women’s clothing store, Dash, with her sisters Kim and Kourtney.

Daughter of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Sister of Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian. Half-sister of Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Granddaughter of Mary Houghton, and Arthur Kardashian.

Arrested for DUI, was shown on her reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007).

Stepsister of Brody Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Burt Jenner, and Casey Jenner.

Stepdaughter of Caitlyn Jenner. Step-sister of Brandon Jenner, Brody Jenner, and Casey Jenner.

Goddaughter of Sugar Ray Leonard.

Aunt of Mason Dash Disick, North West, and Penelope Scotland Disick.

Former daughter-in-law of Joe Odom.

Was handpicked by Simon Cowell to co-host the second season of The X Factor (2011) along with Mario Lopez.

Her father was of Armenian descent. Her mother has English, and smaller amounts (to varying degrees) of Scottish, Irish, German, and Dutch, ancestry.

Good friends with Rachel Roy.

Co-hostess, with Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, of an infomercial for their “Perfect Skin” skin care system. Also appearing are Mario Lopez and Andrea Jordan. [2010]

Khloe and Lamar Odom adopted a boxer puppy in March 2013, shortly before their separation. She named the puppy BHop after the boxer, Bernard Hopkins. As of 2014, the dog lives with Khloe’s assistant.

In protest of those who wear fur, Khloe posed nude for PETA in 2008, stating that she no longer had the desire to wear fur after learning about the practices involved in its manufacturing.In fact, Khloe created an entire campaign with PETA called “I’d Rather Go Naked than Wear Fur.”.

Due to insufferable bullying during her high school years, Khloe moved to homeschooling, where she graduated with honors at the age of 17. Another reason she decided to leave school was that she felt herself going down the wrong path after her sisters graduated, and she didn’t want to get mixed up with the wrong crowd.

E! paid for her entire wedding. Khloe and Lamar Odom walked down the aisle one month after meeting for the first time and becoming a couple. The wedding cost approximately 1 million dollars.

Since the summer of 2014, she has been in a relationship with rapper French Montana.

Her parents divorced when she was just five years old.

Khloe has fertility issues which were shared on their reality show. She was seen going to a fertility doctor who told her she had a low egg count.

At the time the Kardashian sisters appeared on the reality show, they were running their clothing store in Calabasas called DASH. Since the success of the show, they have opened up two more stores in Miami and New York. They also having a clothing line called Kardashian Kollection at Sears.

She married Los Angeles Lakers pro basketball forward Lamar Odom on Sept. 27, 2009, after just one month of dating. The engagement and wedding were all filmed for their reality TV show.

Khloe had trouble fitting in at Marymount High School, a catholic all-girls school in Bel Air that has a lot of famous alumni, including Mariska Hargitay, Tatyana Ali, Mia Farrow, Giada De Laurentiis and Marié Digby. She dropped out and started doing home school instead and ended up graduating with honors, when she was 17 years old.

Khloe spent three hours in jail after receiving a DUI in March 2007. Her early release was due to overcrowding. Her sentence was to spend 30 days in jail and attend an alcohol treatment program.

Khloe and Lamar Odom made $300,000 from their wedding, after selling the exclusive rights of their wedding photos to OK! Magazine.

On Oct. 9, 2009, Khloe officially changed her name from Khloe Alexandra Kardashian to Khloe Kardashian Odom in Los Angeles, CA.

Godmother of her niece North West.

It was in Khloe’s bedroom that O.J. Simpson threatened to commit suicide, not sister Kim’s as was erroneously depicted in American Crime Story (2016).

Khloe’s biggest fears are whales and belly buttons.

Her denim apparel generated $1 million in revenue in it’s first day in October.

Earned an estimated $15 million, putting her in fourth place on the Forbes list of highest-earning reality stars of 2016. Her sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner placed first, second and third.

The majority of her earnings for 2016 came from her Good American jeans and her salary for the reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007).

The launching of her new denim apparel was the biggest opening for a new clothing line for the month of October.[2016].

