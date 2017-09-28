Playboy Magazine Founder Hugh Hefner Dies at 91

Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner, died on Wednesday at his home, the Playboy Mansion, in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles.

He was 91.

The news of his death was announced by Playboy Enterprises.

Mr. Hefner remained editor in chief even after agreeing to the magazine’s startling (and, as it turned out, short-lived) decision in 2015 to stop publishing nude photographs.

In 2016, he handed over creative control of Playboy to his son Cooper Hefner.

More about Hugh Hefner:

Hugh Marston Hefner was an American publisher and playboy. He was best known as the editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine, which he founded in 1953, and as chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises, the publishing group that operates the magazine.

Hugh Hefner was born on April 9, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois, USA as Hugh Marston Hefner. He was a producer, known for The House Bunny (2008), Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) and Bettie Page Reveals All (2012). He was married to Crystal Hefner, Kimberley Conrad and Mildred Williams. He died on September 27, 2017 in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Hefner’s wealth was widely estimated to be about $50 million at the time of his death, though the market researcher Wealth-X told Business Insider that Hefner was worth at least $110 million, with roughly $45 million in liquid assets.

Hugh Hefner Gossip News and Trivia:

Hugh Hefner graduated from Steinmetz High School (Chicago, IL). As a child often visited the now demolished Mont

Clare Theatre in Chicago. Graduated from the University of Illinois.

Creator and publisher of Playboy Magazine.

Has a species of rabbit named in his honor (Sylvilagus palustris hefneri).

Older brother of Keith Hefner.

Originally worked on the publishing staff of “Child Life” magazine.

First magazine publisher to become a major celebrity.

Arrested in Chicago, Illinois, USA in 1963 for possessing “indecent” photos of actress Jayne Mansfield in 1963’s movie, Promises….. Promises! (1963).

Created the world-famous Playboy Mansion of Los Angeles in 1971.

Hefner had a Genius IQ of 152 in H.S., but was described as an “unenthusiastic” student.

Parents Glenn Hefner and Grace Hefner were from Phelps County, Nebraska.

Served in the U.S. Army in WWII after graduating from Steinmetz H.S. in Chicago, IL (1944).

At one time owned a 119-foot long DC-9 jet called the “Big Bunny”. The jet was painted black with the well known white playboy bunny logo on its tail. It was equipped with a galley, living room, disco, movie and video equipment, wet bar and sleeping quarters for 16 guests.

Hefner and Jenna Jameson share the same birthday (April 9th).

Marilyn Monroe was the centerfold in the very first issue of his Playboy Magazine in December 1953. This was the only issue to name its playmate “Sweetheart of the Month”. In the March 1965 issue, Playboy Magazine featured the first African-American centerfold: Jennifer Jackson. Playboy Magazine was originally going to be titled “Stag Party”.

Plays a major role in the James Bond short story “A Midsummer Night’s Doom” by Raymond Benson.

Pictured on a souvenir sheet issued by Grenada & the Grenadines on 1 December 2003, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Playboy Magazine. Six stamps in the sheet feature various Playboy covers, including the first issue with Marilyn

Monroe and the May 1964 cover with Playmate of the Year Donna Michelle.

Hef in the Playboy Mansion

Claims to be a direct descendant of pilgrim leader William Bradford.

A brass plaque over the front door of his Chicago mansion reads, “Si Non Oscillas, Noli Tintinnare”, which roughly translates from Latin as “If You Don’t Swing, Don’t Ring”.

A full-size replica of him is on display at the Madame Tussaud’s Interactive Wax Museum at the Venetian Casino/Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Unlike the other models, Hefner’s likeness is not wax, but rather silicone.

In 1988 turned his empire over to his daughter Christie Hefner.

Was raised by rigid Methodist parents. His mother was one of the 45 investors Hefner recruited to launch “Playboy.”

Adamantly against drug use, and refuses to allow them in any of his houses. Anyone caught doing drugs at any Playboy

Mansion is subject to immediate and permanent expulsion.

Owns the burial vault next to Marilyn Monroe’s. She is interred at Westwood Memorial Park, Los Angeles, California, USA, in the Corridor of Memories, crypt #24.

Children: Christie Hefner (born on Saturday, November 8th, 1952) and David Paul Hefner, (born on Tuesday, August 30th, 1955) by Mildred Williams; Cooper Hefner and Marston Hefner by Kimberley Conrad. David owns a computer consulting firm.

Used to work for Esquire magazine. He left to found Playboy after being denied a pay raise of $5 a week.

In 2005, Hugh attempted to create and Indian version of Playboy for India, which would feature South Asian women and Indian pop culture articles, but no nudity. He wanted to have Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the cover of the first issue. The magazine was rejected.

He grew up in the Montclare neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois.

Has a round-the-clock kitchen staff to serve him his meals on a tray in bed. He also has his own drawer of cookies in the Playboy Mansion’s kitchen.

Personally interviewed every “Girl of the Month” in his magazine’s 50-plus years.

Hugh Hefner has had legal battles with Hustler Magazine, over his photo collections.

Magazine mogul “Jerry Caesar” from Dragnet (1987) is based partly on him and Larry Flynt.

Mentioned by Arsenio Hall (as Rev. Brown) in Coming to America (1988) while giving a sermon.

Hugh Hefner lived with Barbi Benton [1969-1976].

Formerly engaged to Crystal Hefner. Harris called off the engagement days before their wedding in June 2011, but Hefner allowed her to keep her engagement ring and customized Bentley. [December 26, 2010].

Former father-in-law of William A. Marovitz.

His original plan had been to call his magazine Stag, but there was already a magazine with that title. Playboy was his second choice.

As a young boy, his most prized possession was a blanket covered with little bunnies. This provided the inspiration to name his magazine.

Has an extensive film collection and runs a “Saturday Night Mansion Movie” every week at the Playboy Mansion. Among the titles are often movies that haven’t even been to theaters yet.

Between 1959 and 1974 the hub of the Playboy universe was located at 1340 North State Parkway, Chicago, IL 60610 (USA), just a block away from the Cardinal’s residence.

His father had German and English ancestry. His mother was of Swedish descent.

Longtime gay rights activist. In 1955, Hefner personally agreed to have Playboy publish “The Crooked Man”, a science fiction story by Charles Beaumont, in which a heterosexual man is persecuted in a world populated by homosexuals.

When critics attacked him for publishing such a story, Hefner replied “If it is wrong to persecute heterosexuals in a homosexual society then the reverse is wrong, too.”.

Playboy get stories sold to them, including horror stories. In the Christopher Pike novel The Eternal Dawn, the novel makes oblique references to the Twilight book series, e.g vampires and werewolves are mortal enemies, vampires can move in daylight, vampire gods, etc. But it’s a story sold to Playboy.

He was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6126 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California on his 54th birthday [April 9, 1980].

Helped radical comedian Dick Gregory get famous. Interestingly, he and Gregory died only about a month apart.