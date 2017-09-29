O.J. Simpson is an Unwanted Man in Florida! He’s NOT WELCOME

O.J. Simpson aka “the juice” will be lose on as early as Monday and the sunshine state of Florida is deeming him an unwanted man.

According to the celebrity gossip website TMZ, he will not be allowed to live in Florida after he is released on parole… if the Attorney General of the State has her way.

Florida A.G. Pam Bondi has sent a letter to the Florida Dept. of Corrections. In it, makes it clear that she strongly objects to the disgraced NFL plans to relocate in her state.

She cites the follow reasons O.J. Simpson is unwelcome in Florida:

A lack of contrition for his crimes.

A massive civil judgment in the Nicole Brown Simpson/Ron Goldman wrongful death case that Simpson has avoided paying.

He was convicted of spousal battery against Nicole Brown Simpson.

His reputation for destructive behavior, including road rage, breaking into a girlfriend’s home, an arrest for speeding in his powerboat in a manatee zone and civil theft of television signals.

O.J. Simpson Release Details:

O.J. Simpson will be driven south more than 400 miles from the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada through a vast stretch of relative emptiness to the High Desert Prison 45 minutes northwest of Las Vegas, where he’s expected to be release.

Simpson — who wants to move to Florida — will for now live in a gated residence with unspecified friends in a wealthy Las Vegas suburb. He’ll have to meet a number of conditions set by the Nevada parole board.

Simpson’s release is expected after he spent nine years behind bars for his 2008 armed robbery and kidnapping convictions following a confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. He was sentenced to up to 33 years behind bars.

Simpson won parole in July from a state parole board that set Sunday, Oct. 1, as the date he becomes eligible for parole. Once released, he will be supervised by the state Division of Parole and Probation. Read more here