Kim Kardashian Surrogate Pregnancy Gossip Confirmed

Kim Kardashian confirmed surrogate news on Thursday saying that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child.

The news comes months after the celebrity gossip rumor mill reported that they’d hired a surrogate for baby number three.

The long-awaited confirmation came via a teaser for the upcoming 14th season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

The reality star has long expressed interest in growing her family, but suffered multiple complications throughout her first two pregnancies, and was advised a third would be dangerous to her health.

Kim explains the problem, saying that her “placenta grew onto [her] uterus” and the “worst-case scenario” means she could have to be rushed into the emergency room straight after giving birth to have her uterus removed.

What is placenta accreta?

Placenta accreta is a high-risk pregnancy complication that happens when the placenta becomes embedded too deeply in the uterine wall.

Normally, a few minutes after you deliver your baby, the placenta detaches from the wall of your uterus and is delivered as well. When you have placenta accreta, the placenta remains attached to the uterine wall. This can cause severe bleeding.

If your healthcare provider suspects you have placenta accreta, you’ll probably need to have an early c-section followed by a hysterectomy (surgical removal of your uterus).

Placenta accreta has become more common as the c-section rate has gone up over the last 50 years. The condition now affects about 1 in 530 births in the United States each year.

Similar but less common problems include placenta increta, in which the placenta is embedded in the muscles of the uterus, and placenta percreta, in which the placenta grows through the uterine wall and sometimes into nearby organs.

Signs and symptoms of placenta accreta

Placenta accreta often has no symptoms. As a result, sometimes you don’t even know you have it until you deliver your baby. In other cases, your provider sees signs of it in an ultrasound. And vaginal bleeding during the third trimester can be a warning sign.