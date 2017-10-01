FLOTUS Melania Trump’s Attempts to Promote Reading Via Dr. Seuss

First lady Melania Trump fired back Friday at the Massachusetts elementary school librarian who rejected her donation of Dr. Seuss books, claiming their illustrations are examples of “racist propaganda.

School librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro sent a letter to Melania Trump on Tuesday, rejecting the Dr. Seuss books FLOTUS donated to Cambridgeport School.

Soeiro refused to accept the gift, criticizing Trump administration education policies and images in the books. Seuss’s illustrations are “steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes.”

The donation was part of the First Lady’s National Read a Book Day initiative. The Office of the First Lady said she’d worked with the Department of Education to identify schools in each state with programs that achieved high standards of excellence.

Each of these schools was to receive a letter from FLOTUS and a package of 10 books including Seuss-isms!; Because a Little Bug Went KaChoo; What Pet Should I Get?; The Cat in the Hat; I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!; One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish; The Foot Book; Wacky Wednesday; Green Eggs and Ham, and Oh, the Places You’ll Go!