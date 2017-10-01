O.J. Simpson Released “Let Freedom Ring” or Maybe Not!
After serving 9 years in prison, O.J. Simpson has been released!
O.J. the “Juice” Simpson is lose but according to reports… his newfound freedom isn’t all that.
The former NFL star turned convicted felon was no more a free man hours after being released from prison than he was in the pen … according to the Juice himself.
Simpson was approached by paparazzi just hours after he got his first taste of freedom. He was reportedly cordial and according to the celebrity gossip website TMZ.com, he didn’t seem to be super pissed about being hounding him by them. If anything, he’s more irritated by the fact he’s been locked in a car for the first moments of his newfound freedom.
When ask how he was… His response was nothing’s changed! INTERESTING!
O.J. Simpson Gossip News and Trivia
- Released from Prison
- A computer game (from Banana Productions) entitled “O.J.’s All- American Race to Acquittal” debuted in January 1995, and reveals among other things that O.J.’s full name, Orenthal James Simpson, is an anagram of “O.J. on simple harassment.”.
- Charged and tried for the murder of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in June 1994.
- In November 1995 he was found not guilty after 1-1/2 years of confinement.
- Football player turned actor/sportscaster
- (2/4/97) Held liable for the deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman by a jury in a civil suit. A few days later, the jury awarded compensatory damages to the Goldmans in the amount of $8.5 million, and punitive damages in the amount of a further $25 million.
- Children by first wife, Marguerite L. Whitley: Arnelle Simpson (born 4 December 1968) Jason L. Simpson (born 21 April 1970) Aaren Lashone Simpson (24 September 1977 – 26 August 1979) (drowned in family swimming pool).
- Children by second wife Nicole Brown Simpson: Sydney Simpson (born 17 October 1985), Justin Ryan Simpson (born 6 August 1988).
- Was in a street gang called The Persian Kings c. 1954.
- Was working on a TV movie entitled Frogmen (1994) shortly before the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and
- Ron Goldman. It was reportedly designed to be a pilot for a proposed series, but has never aired.
- Won the Heisman Trophy in 1968 as a halfback for the University of Southern California.
- When he retired in 1979 he held the following NFL records: rushing yards in a season with 2,003 (since broken by Eric Dickerson), and touchdowns in a season with 23 (since broken by John Riggins in 1983).
- Running back for the Buffalo Bills (1969-77) and San Francisco 49ers (1978-79).
- Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.
- Was considered for the title role in The Terminator (1984), but producers feared he was “too nice” to be taken seriously as a cold-blooded killer.
- Ranks 16th on NFL All-Time Rushing Attempts List (2,404).
- Ranks 14th on NFL All-Time Rushing Yardage List (11,236).
- Ranks 21st on NFL All-Time Rushing Average List (4.674).
- Tied for 30th with Herschel Walker on NFL All-Time Rushing Touchdowns List (61).
- During his 1998 guest appearance on The Ruby Wax Show (1997), he pretended to stab host Ruby Wax with a banana while mimicking the theme music from Psycho (1960).
- Howard Stern’s book “Miss America” was originally titled “Getting Away With Murder” and had a photo of O.J. and Stern (taken at Donald Trump’s wedding) on the cover.
- At the height of his football fame, polls indicated he was one of the top three most recognized faces in North America.
- A Hungarian metal band (‘Húsdaráló Project’) wrote a song about him.
- Nicole Brown Simpson appeared as a bus passenger in an uncredited role in the made-for-TV movie Detour to
- Terror (1980) starring Simpson.
- Was Ahmad Rashad’s best man at his 1985 wedding to Phylicia Rashad. Bill Cosby walked her down the aisle at the ceremony.
- The first pro football player to grace the cover of “Rolling Stone” (September 8, 1977).
- The second professional athlete to host Saturday Night Live (1975) (February 25, 1978). He was the only former host not invited to attend the show’s 25th Anniversary Special.
- Under terms of their divorce, Marguerite Simpson received a $500,000 trust fund for herself and her two children. In addition, she received $600,000 to purchase a new home and 50% of his deferred income from his pro-football employment contracts. They also divided $3 million in community property.
- Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983.
- In an interview with Michael Kay on “CenterStage”, Kevin Costner cited Simpson as his favorite athlete, calling him the greatest football player he ever saw.
- A Las Vegas (NV) jury convicted him of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008, 13 years to the day after he was acquitted of killing ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.
- In November 2006 publisher Judith Regan arranged for Simpson to write a hypothetical confession to the Nicole Brown Simpson / Ron Goldman murders. The book, “If I Did It”, attracted so much negative publicity that it was quickly canceled.
- Multiple attempts at a Hollywood comeback yielded no offers.
- Appears briefly as an extra in “An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn”.
- Inducted into the California Community College Sports Hall of Fame in 1984 (inaugural class).
- Serving a 33-year sentence in Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, NV, for a robbery and kidnapping committed in Las Vegas. [2009]
- In 2003 he was residing outside Miami, Florida.
- Was ordered to pay $43 million in punitive damages and $8 million in compensatory damages to the families of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown for their wrongful deaths. (February 5, 1997).
- The case cost nearly $20 million to fight and defend.
- It is estimated to have generated more than one billion dollars in media and merchandising.
- His murder trial was the longest murder trial ever held in the state of California.
- When the verdict was broadcast on live television, at least 150 million people tuned in.
- Was granted parole by a unanimous vote the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners.[July 2017].
