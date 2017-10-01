O.J. Simpson Released “Let Freedom Ring” or Maybe Not!

After serving 9 years in prison, O.J. Simpson has been released!

O.J. the “Juice” Simpson is lose but according to reports… his newfound freedom isn’t all that.

The former NFL star turned convicted felon was no more a free man hours after being released from prison than he was in the pen … according to the Juice himself.

Simpson was approached by paparazzi just hours after he got his first taste of freedom. He was reportedly cordial and according to the celebrity gossip website TMZ.com, he didn’t seem to be super pissed about being hounding him by them. If anything, he’s more irritated by the fact he’s been locked in a car for the first moments of his newfound freedom.

O.J. Not Welcome in Florida

When ask how he was… His response was nothing’s changed! INTERESTING!

