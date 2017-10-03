Tiger Woods Mystery Woman Revealed! But are they Dating!
Tiger Woods, Captains Assistant of the U.S. Team, was spotted again for round two with a mystery woman who has been identified as Erica Herman.
Little is known about her however, sources are reporting that she thirty-three-years-old and is or has been, the general manager of “The Woods Jupiter, Woods’ restaurant” in Jupiter.
Sources are also saying that she appears to be the same woman who attended the U.S. Open with Woods and his kids earlier this month.
Golf.com reported that Herman was wearing a “player spouse” credentials during the tournament. This is a pass usually given to wives and girlfriends of players.
At the beginning of the tournament, Herman attended the opening ceremonies with U.S. team’s wives and girlfriends. On Friday, Herman was seen walking alongside Justine Karain Reed and Annie Verret, Jordan Spieth’s girlfriend.
More about Mystery Woman Erica Fallon:
- Her full name is Erica Fallon Herman.
- She was born on February 15, 1984; has one older brother Scott, 36.
- She previously worked at Aura Bar & Restaurant in Orlando, Florida.
