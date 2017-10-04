The Voice Auditions! Watch Anthony Alexander’s Performance

Anthony Alexander, the 17-year-old son of a former “Voice” camera man stole the show on Tuesday night’s “Voice” blind auditions.

Watch Anthony Alexander Performance Here

He performed “Redbone” by Donald Glover on The Voice Blind Auditions. Anthony’s dad previously worked on The Voice behind the scenes. Anthony was hoping to score Adam Levine as a coach. Adam was the first to hit his button for Anthony. After a bit, Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus joined Adam by hitting their buttons for Anthony.

Blake Shelton said that he heard many different influences such as Michael Jackson. Jennifer called Anthony adorable and cute. Jennifer thought he had some range like Prince. Jennifer said that she is passionate about his dreams. Miley said that she was professional like Anthony at 17. Miley said that she is particular in what she is looking for this season.

The Voice Premier Season 13

Adam said that the diversity in his voice is very special. Adam said that Anthony could quietly win this show and that he could help him reach new levels.

Anthony picked Adam as his coach.

We thought we’d share the video… He’s amazing!

