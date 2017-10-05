Clemson Cheerleader Steals College Football Spotlight with Amazing Abs
Great Abs is to blame for the media distraction on the sidelines during the Clemson vs Auburn game which took at the Tigers home field in September.
The distraction was a result of a solid six pack and we don’t mean in the form of cold beer. Instead, the attention seemed to be on a cute Tiger’s cheerleader and her rock solid abs.
A photo of her was shared on social media and it didn’t take long before it went viral. Go figure and Go Tigers!
Best exercises for great Abs:
1. Hanging Leg Raise Or Knee Raise
Why it made the list: There are many reasons to like leg raise variations, but one is their scalability. You can start doing bent knee raises in the Roman chair or ab straps to focus on the lower core, work up to straight leg raises, and then move to a hanging bar. By the time you can do full straight-leg toes-to-bar raises, your entire core will have strength for days.
That’s not the only way to progress, though. You can also increase the degree of difficulty by holding a medicine ball between your knees or ankles, which allows you to train in a lower rep range. No matter the variation, get your legs as high as possible on each rep without using momentum to swing them up.
In your workout: Do this move first or second in your routine for 3 sets of 10-15 reps. If using a medicine ball, try a dropset simply by letting go of the medicine ball when you hit failure.
2. Machine Crunch
Why it made the list: In our opinion, ab exercises with added resistance don’t get enough love! They spur growth in the fast-twitch fibers like almost nothing else, and they can really build up the “bricks” of your six-pack. By adjusting the load, you can also train to failure at just about any rep target you want. A pin-loaded machine also works well when doing dropsets.
In your workout: This works great as one of the first exercises in your ab routine. Use a challenging weight for a lower rep target. Of course, it also works with lighter weight as a burnout at the end. In either case, do 3-4 sets of 10-15 reps. Read more great ab exercises here