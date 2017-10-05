Former teacher Mary Kay Letourneau and Student Husband Divorce

Mary Kay Letourneau, the teacher imprisoned for more than seven years for having an affair with Vili Fualaau, her then-12-year-old student whom she went on to marry, is splitting from him after a marriage of 12 years.

Fualaau filed for legal separation earlier in May, reports TMZ.com The pair married in 2005, years after they began a sexual relationship in 1996, when Letourneau was 34 and married with four children.

They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2015.

Mary Kay Letourneau is the former schoolteacher who plead guilty to two counts of felony second-degree rape of a child, her 12-year-old student, Vili Fualaau. While awaiting sentencing, she gave birth to Fualuaa’s child. Her plea agreement called for six months in jail, with three months suspended, and no contact with Fualaau for life. The case gained national attention.

In 2004, when Letourneau was released, Fualaau was over 18 years-old and he asked the court to revoke the no-contact order. The court complied. Letourneau and Fualaau married in May 2005, and she took his last name. In May 2017, Fualaau filed for legal separation.

Their relationship sparked national attention and was chronicled in the Lifetime movie “Mary Kay Letourneau: All American Girl.” The two, with their two daughters, were interviewed by Barbara Walters in 2015.

The couple and their two daughters have remained in the region, with their last address listed in Des Moines. Starting in 2009, the two hosted “Hot for Teacher” nights at a Seattle nightclub.