Steve Scalise Steps on to the Mound Throws First Pitch

GOP House Whip Steve Scalise, who was shot six-months ago by a lone gunman during the annual Congressional baseball game has stepped up to the mound!

With the support of a walker, Steve Scalisa walked onto the field to throw the 1st pitch at Game 1 of Nationals vs. Cubs in D.C.

He received a huge applause for his amazing feat which could be heard throughout the stadium.

Steve Scalise 2017 Congressional Baseball Shooting

On Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 7:09 am EDT, Steve Scalise and three other people were shot and wounded by James Hodgkinson, who opened fire with a rifle during a baseball practice of the Republican team for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. The practice was taking place at the Eugene Simpson Baseball Fields in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia. Scalise, the only member of Congress to be hit, was shot in the hip. Representative Mo Brooks, who was also at the practice, witnessed the attack and said he saw someone with a rifle behind the third base dugout. Brooks then heard Scalise scream from second base. Scalise crawled into right field, bleeding. Senator Jeff Flake and Representative Brad Wenstrup, a former combat surgeon, ran to assist Scalise after Hodgkinson was shot. Senator Rand Paul, also a witness, said he heard “as many as 50 shots”. Scalise, initially conscious, went into shock while being taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in critical condition, where he underwent immediate surgery.

Scalise was hit by a single rifle bullet that “travelled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding”. Dr. Jack Sava at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center said that “when he arrived, he was in critical condition with an imminent risk of death”. But by June 16, although still in critical condition, “We have controlled internal bleeding and his vital signs have stabilized”. Scalise will require additional operations to manage abdominal and bone injuries; it was not known how long he would have to stay in the hospital, and would need to convalesce on leaving. Sava stated he was a lot more optimistic about his recovery than he was around the time of the shooting. He stated that even though Scalise remained in critical condition, the doctors had controlled his internal bleeding and vital signs had been stabilized. On June 17 it was announced that his condition had improved to “serious” and he was responsive enough to talk with his family. On June 21, 2017, the hospital issued a press release stating: “Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make good progress. He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”

On July 5, 2017, the Congressman was returned to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) after becoming ill with an infection related to the shooting.

On July 13, 2017, it was reported that Congressman Scalise had undergone additional surgery and that his condition had been upgraded to fair. He was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center on July 26, 2017, and subsequently went through a period of inpatient rehabilitation. On September 28, he returned to the House to applause and cheers, where he gave a speech about his experience related to the traumatic events.