Nelly aka Cornell Haynes JR., Arrested for Rape

Cornell Haynes Jr., better known as the rapper Nelly, 42, was taken into custody in Des Moines, Washington on Saturday.

Here’s what the gossip news rumor mill is reporting:

A woman called 911 at 3:48 a.m. Saturday to report the alleged assault, which she says occurred on Nelly’s tour bus.

Prior to his arrest, he had performed at the White River Amphitheater in King County just hours before the phone call was made.

The three-time Grammy winner, including for the song “Hot in Herre,” which won the best male rap solo performance award in 2002 is on tour with Florida Georgia Line.

Nelly Facing Drug Charges

He tweeted Saturday afternoon saying that he is “completely innocent” and confident he will be vindicated.

“I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation,” he wrote. “I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.” Read more here