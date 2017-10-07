Nelly aka Cornell Haynes JR., Arrested for Rape
Cornell Haynes Jr., better known as the rapper Nelly, 42, was taken into custody in Des Moines, Washington on Saturday.
Here’s what the gossip news rumor mill is reporting:
A woman called 911 at 3:48 a.m. Saturday to report the alleged assault, which she says occurred on Nelly’s tour bus.
Prior to his arrest, he had performed at the White River Amphitheater in King County just hours before the phone call was made.
The three-time Grammy winner, including for the song “Hot in Herre,” which won the best male rap solo performance award in 2002 is on tour with Florida Georgia Line.
He tweeted Saturday afternoon saying that he is “completely innocent” and confident he will be vindicated.
“I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation,” he wrote. “I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.” Read more here
- His first solo album, “Country Grammar”, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 40. Nelly and “Country Grammar” were nominated for two 2001 Grammy Awards–Best Rap Album and Best Rap Solo Performance. On July 18, 2001, it was certified 7x platinum. “Ride Wit Me”, off the “Country Grammar” album, was nominated for three 2001 MTV Video Music Awards–Best Male Video, Best Rap Video, and Viewer’s Choice. [June 2000]
- Named “Best New Artist” at the 1st Annual BET Awards in 2001.
- Often wears clothing bearing the logos of St. Louis’ sports teams.
- His trademark chants include “E.I., E.I.!” (which means “Yes, bring it on!”) and “Uh-oh, uh-oh!”
- His trademark hand gesture is an L formed with one or both hands (the L stands for “Lunatics”).
- Has three tattoos: “Lunatic” (above his navel), a human heart appearing to emerge from his chest (upper left chest), and five playing cards and dice (right arm).
- Children: daughter, Chanel Haynes (b. 2-27-94) and Cornell Haynes III “Tre” (b. 3-2-99). Chanel was born 2 months early.
- Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me” was named Best Rap Video of 2001 at the MTV Video Music Awards. [September 2001]
- Has started two new trends amongst his fans: wearing sports jerseys backward (such that one’s favorite player’s name is on one’s chest rather than back) and wearing a Band-Aid on either cheek.
- Won Favorite New Male Artist at the 2001 Blockbuster Entertainment Awards.
- Has his own clothing line, Vokal.
- Named one of People Magazine’s “Breakthrough Stars of 2001”.
- Nominated for two 2002 Grammys: Best Rap Solo Performance (“Ride Wit Me”) and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (“Where the Party At?” with Jagged Edge)
- Won the 2002 American Music Award for “Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist”
- His sophomore album, “Nellyville”, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 714,000+ units. It stayed at #1 for 3 weeks. After only a month, it was certified triple platinum.
- “Hot in Herre” was #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 7 weeks, followed immediately by “Dilemma” (featuring Kelly Rowland), which was #1 for 10 weeks. “Dilemma” was the first ever rap song to stay at #1 for 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. Nelly is tied with Sir Elton John for the most consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard
- Hot 100 by a male solo artist.
- Ranked #39 on Entertainment Weekly’s 2002 “101 Most Powerful” List
- Featured in Teen People’s “25 Hottest Stars Under 25” issue in 2001 and 2002
- Won 6 Billboard Music Awards in 2002 (Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Male Hot 100 Artist of the Year, Male R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Rap Artist of the Year, and Rap Track of the Year for “Hot in Herre”) and received nominations in 8 other categories.
- Won the 2003 American Music Award for “Fan’s Choice” and received 4 other nominations.
- Nominated for five 2003 Grammys: Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for “Nellyville”, Record of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Dilemma”, and Best Male Rap Solo Performance for “Hot in Herre”.
- Nelly won for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Male Rap Solo Performance.
- When his sister Jackie Donahue needed a bone marrow transplant, Nelly helped her begin the Jes Us 4 Jackie campaign to raise awareness of the need for more bone marrow and blood stem cell donors. With this campaign, Nelly and Jackie hope to enroll more donors, especially among black Americans and other minority groups.
- Attended the same high school as actor ‘Edgar L. Davis’ and Disney animator Marlon West.
- His older sister, Jackie Donahue, lost her 3-year battle with leukemia in March 2005, she was 31 years old.
- Is a vegetarian
- Created the “Apple Bottom” clothing line.
- Is good friends with Rapper/Actor T.I.(I) and his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle. He sometimes appears on their reality-t.v. show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.
- Releasing Nellyville on June 25th [June 2002]
- On Saturday, August 16, 2014, Nelly announced that he had set-up and funded a scholarship fund in Michael Brown’s name. It will help to put teenagers, selected by Brown’s family, through college. Nelly, along with rapper T.I., actor Kevin Hart, and NBA Charlotte Hornets professional basketball player Al Jefferson will donate $15,000 per year to the fund.
- After the August 2014 fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, (a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri, USA), on Monday, August 18, 2014, Nelly went to Ferguson in solidarity with, and support of, the people of the place he considers his hometown. When he arrived on West Florissant Avenue, the epicenter of the protests in Ferguson, Nelly wore a “#MikeBrown” t-shirt.
- Was mentioned by Big & Rich in the song “Caught Up In The Moment”.