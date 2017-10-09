O.J. Simpson Slams Down a Bloody Mary While Waiting for Take Out

Just days after his release from prison, O.J. Simpson was spotted grabbing takeout Saturday at Las Vegas’ Wahoos Fish Taco restaurant.

According to the rumor gossip mill, the disgraced former NFL star enjoyed a Bloody Mary while waiting for his takeout.

Sources also report that all eyes were on Simpson… but no one ask for a selfie or autograph.

What’s a Bloody Mary

A Bloody Mary is a cocktail containing vodka, tomato juice, and combinations of other spices and flavorings including Worcestershire sauce, Hot Sauce, piri piri sauce, beef consommé or bouillon, horseradish, celery, olives, salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, lemon juice, lime juice and/or celery salt.

Celebrities Favorite Drinks

Dan Aykroyd – Crystal Skull Vodka

Pamela Anderson – Mai Tai

¾ oz dark rum

¾ oz golden run

½ oz triple sec

¼ oz orgeat syrup

2 oz sweet and sour mix

Jennifer Aniston – Margarita

1 oz Tequila

½ oz Triple Sec

2 oz sweet/sour

Salt rim of glass

shake

Garnish with lime wedge

Jim Belushi – Grappa

Beyonce – Long Island Iced Tea

½ oz Vodka

½ oz Gin

½ oz Rum

½ oz Tequila

½ oz Triple Sec

Equal parts, Sweet/Sour and Coke

Garnish with a lemon wedge stir

Jessica Biel – Angry Dragon

2 tbsp. of dragon fruit

1 tbsp. yuzu

3/4 oz. jasmine syrup

1 oz. sake

1 oz. Ketel One Citroen

Muddle dragon fruit in a pint glass. Mix in yuzu, jasmine syrup, sake and Ketel One Citroen. Add ice, cover and shake. Pour into glass and garnish with dragon fruit.

Bono – Jack Daniel’s

David Bowie – Bombay Sapphire Martini

1/4 oz dry Vermouth

2 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin

Garnish with an olive shake or build

Toni Braxton – Cosmopolitan

1 oz Vodka

½ oz Triple Sec or Cointreau

fresh lime squeeze

Splash cranberry juice

shake

Giselle Bunchen – Peach Passion

1 1/2 oz. Grey Goose Vodka

1/2 oz. Peach Schnapps

3 oz. Looza peach nectar

1 tsp. orange marmalade

1 tsp. Rose’s Grenadine

4 fresh raspberries

1 sprig of mint

Steve Carrell – Red Wine

Chevy Chase – Pina Colada

1 oz Light Rum

1 oz cream of coconut syrup

Fill with pineapple juice

Garnish with a Cherry and Pineapple slice

George Clooney – Raspberry Cheesecake

2 oz vodka

2 oz raspberry-flavored liqueur

2 oz heavy cream

1 oz sour mix

Shake over ice

Mint sprig for garnish

Mark Consuelos – Beer (Heineken)

Simon Cowell – Beer (Sapporo)

Benedict Cumberbatch – Aperol Spritz

3 oz Prosecco

2 oz Aperol

Splash of soda

Tyne Daly – Greyhound

1 ounce vodka

fill with grapefruit juice

Johnny Depp – Blueberry-Ginger Bourbon Sour

Muddle fresh blueberries in a rocks glass.

Add a scoop of ice.

1 1/2 oz Bourbon

1/2 oz of Domaine De Canton

2 oz sour mix (lemon juice and sugar)

Mike Ditka – Cape Cod

1 oz Vodka

Fill with cranberry juice

garnish with lime wedge

Clint Eastwood – Red Wine (cabernet)

Chris Evans – beer (Miller Lite)



Will Ferrell – beer (Corona)

Sally Field – Grasshopper

3/4 oz green creme de menthe

3/4 oz white creme de cacao

3/4 oz vanilla ice cream

Lady Gaga – Jameson on the rocks

Andy Garcia – Negroni

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

¾ oz Gin

¾ oz Campari

Garnish with lemon twist