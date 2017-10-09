ESPN’s Jemele Hill “Could One More Strike Mean Your Out?”

Jemele Hill is taking a TV timeout! The ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor has “violated the sports networks social media guidelines and placed on a two week suspension.”

ESPN issued a statement saying “Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines,” ESPN says.

Hill made comments in reaction to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ statement in which he said that any players who “disrespect the flag” will not play for his team.” She took to Twitter to suggest that fans who disagreed with Jones’s stance should boycott Cowboys advertisers. She tweeted “If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don’t place the burden squarely on the players,” “Change happens when advertisers are impacted,” she wrote. “If you feel strongly about JJ’s statement, boycott his advertisers.”

ESPN’s Britt McHenry Suspended

Hill is no stranger to this type of controversy. In September, she landed in hot water after calling Donald Trump a “white supremacist.”

Jemele Hill is an American sports journalist who is a co-host of ESPN’s flagship SportsCenter. She previously wrote a column for ESPN.com’s Page 2 and formerly hosted ESPN’s His and Hers. In June 2013, she succeeded Jalen Rose on ESPN2’s Numbers Never Lie. In February 2017, Hill and Michael Smith became co-hosts of SC6, the 6 P.M. (ET) edition of SportsCenter.

Jemele Hill Controversy

On September 11, 2017 Hill made a series of tweets critical of President Donald Trump, including describing him as a “white supremacist.” ESPN issued a statement saying Hill’s comments “do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.” Hill later clarified that she stood by her comments as representative of her personal beliefs; “My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light.” Some criticized Hill’s comments, including White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who called them “a fireable offense by ESPN”; Trump criticized the network and demanded an apology. Others voiced support for Hill and criticized ESPN and the White House’s responses, arguing that Hill’s comments were accurate and that a White House official suggesting Hill be fired infringed on the First Amendment.

On October 9, 2017, ESPN suspended Hill for two weeks for a “second violation of our social media guidelines”.Hill suggested fans upset with Jerry Jones’s threat (to bench any player who does “anything that is disrespectful to the flag”) should boycott the advertisers who support Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.