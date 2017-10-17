Denise Richards Hidden Hills Estate Million Dollar Price Break

Actress Denise Richards is eager to sell her Hidden Hills home! So much so that she’s reduced the asking price by almost $1.3 MILLION.

When Richards initially put the home on the market a year ago, her asking price was $7.29 million. After minimal interest she decided to drop the price to $5.995 million.

She purchased the residence in 2007 for $4.395 million dollars.

According to the listing information, the 8,200 square foot ranch style home has been extensively remodeled. It has 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. It also has several very unique features including, a custom lagoon pool with a waterfall and grotto. There’s also a wine cellar, a pizza oven and a custom dog kennel.

Celebrity Home Yabba Dabba Do

Denise Richards Gossip News and Trivia: