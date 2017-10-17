Denise Richards Hidden Hills Estate Million Dollar Price Break
Actress Denise Richards is eager to sell her Hidden Hills home! So much so that she’s reduced the asking price by almost $1.3 MILLION.
When Richards initially put the home on the market a year ago, her asking price was $7.29 million. After minimal interest she decided to drop the price to $5.995 million.
She purchased the residence in 2007 for $4.395 million dollars.
According to the listing information, the 8,200 square foot ranch style home has been extensively remodeled. It has 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. It also has several very unique features including, a custom lagoon pool with a waterfall and grotto. There’s also a wine cellar, a pizza oven and a custom dog kennel.
Denise Richards Gossip News and Trivia:
- Enjoys kickboxing.
- Former high school cheerleader.
- Denise Richards is a former model.
- Moved from Downer’s Grove, Illinois to Oceanside, California when she was 15.
- Loving animals, she has several cats and dogs.
- Born to Irv Richards, a telephone engineer, and his wife, Joni Richards. Has an older sister, Michelle Richards.
- Her parents currently manage a coffeehouse named “Jitters” in San Diego, California.
- Auditioned for the role of Beth in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), which went to Mariah O’Brien.
- Attended and graduated from El Camino High School in Oceanside, California (1989).
- Attended Downers Grove North High School in Illinois for her freshman year.
- Attended Herrick Junior High School in Illinois until she completed the eighth grade.
- Engaged to Charlie Sheen. [January 2002]
- Ranked #9 of the 100 Sexiest Women in the World by FHM Taiwan (2001).
- Her mother, Joni Richards, died from cancer on November 30, 2007.
- Ranked #21 in Stuff magazine’s “102 Sexiest Women in the World” (2002).
- Guest-starred in the episode Two and a Half Men: Yes, Monsignor (2004) as a former girlfriend of husband
- Charlie Sheen’s character, who now has a baby girl. The baby was played by the pair’s daughter, Sam Sheen.
- Ex-daughter-in-law of Martin Sheen and Janet Sheen.
- Ex-sister-in-law of Ramon Estevez, Renée Estevez and Emilio Estevez.
- Once worked as a grocery clerk.
- Filed for divorce from husband Charlie Sheen after less than three years.
- She and Charlie Sheen both had very small roles in Loaded Weapon 1 (1993) (they do not share on-screen time), years before they met and fell in love on the set of Good Advice (2001).
- She and her ex-husband Charlie Sheen have both guest-starred on Friends (1994), though not in the same episode.
- Drives a Mercedes-Benz S55 AMG.
- Ex-stepmother of Charlie Sheen’s daughter Cassandra Sheen.
- One of her first acting roles was in an episode of Doogie Howser, M.D.: Doogstruck (1991), which starred Neil
- Patrick Harris, in which Richards played a girl being interviewed by Doogie as a potential girlfriend candidate.
- Several years later, she and Harris co-starred in Starship Troopers (1997) and again in Undercover Brother (2002).
- She has Dutch, English, French-Canadian, German, Irish and Welsh ancestry. Her paternal grandfather was born under the name Irving Reichert; his surname was later changed to “Richards”.
- Ranked #82 in FHM magazine’s “100 Sexiest Women in the World 2005” supplement.
- Ranked #89 in FHM magazine’s “100 Sexiest Women in the World 2006” supplement.
- After a court battle against Charlie Sheen, claiming that he had physically and verbally abused and threatened to kill her, she received a restraining order against him.
- Denise Richards was voted the “Worst Bond Girl of All Time” by the readers of British newspaper Daily Mail for her performance in
- The World Is Not Enough (1999). [February 2008]
- Charlie Sheen surrendered custody of their daughters Sam Sheen and Lola Rose Sheen to Denise. She sought full custody after Sheen and his wife Brooke Mueller had a domestic dispute over Christmas 2009. [May 2010]
- Separated with Charlie Sheen while being pregnant with their daughter Lola Rose Sheen. Despite their separation, Sheen was present during Lola’s birth.
- Adopted a daughter named Eloise Joni Richards.
- Good friends with Lisa Rinna, Ali Landry Alison Sweeney, and George Clooney.
- Ranked #61 in Men’s Health magazine’s 100 Hottest Women of All Time (2011).
- Has appeared in the Christmas Gala issue of Playboy magazine. [November 2004]
- In an interview from The Rosie O’Donnell Show (1996), she said that the first Bond film she saw was GoldenEye (1995).
- Gave birth to her first child at age 33, daughter Sam J. Estevez, aka Sam Sheen, on March 9, 2004. She then gave birth to her second child at age 34, daughter Lola Rose Estevez, aka Lola Rose Sheen, on June 1, 2005.
- The father is her [now ex] husband, Charlie Sheen.
- She is left-handed.