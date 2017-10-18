Celtics Gordon Hayward Suffers Painful Injury During Game Against Cavs OUCH!

NBA star Gordon Hayward, 27, suffered a brutal ankle injury just 5 minutes into his Boston Celtics debut against the Cleveland Cavs Tuesday night.

The injury occurred when Hayward went up for an alley-oop. He landed hard on the court and it was evident that the fall he took was serious.

Hayward was immediately tended to by medical personnel and was taken away on a stretcher. OUCH!

According to sources, numerous doctors and Cavaliers and Celtics officials were with Gordon Hayward in the Cleveland locker room, where he received X-rays that confirmed the broken ankle. Many were ashen as they left, including Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman.

Following the Celtic 99 to 102 loss to the Cavaliers, Boston coach Brad Stevens said Gordon Hayward dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia. The team announced the injury as a fractured left ankle. Hayward was set to fly back with the Celtics to Boston on Tuesday night. He will go straight to the hospital when they land.

