The Air Berlin pilots who make risky low pass before landing Suspended!

Two Air Berlin pilots decided to “make a mark” by flying low over an airport and buzzing by the control tower, sparking an FAA investigation have been suspended.

This plane flew incredibly close to a control tower. The stunt was pulled off by two pilots during an Air Berlin flight.

The Airbus A330 was returning to Germany from Miami, and 200 passengers were on board at the time. It was one of the last flights for the bankrupt airline.

The plane was supposed to make a standard landing, but the two pilots decided to “make a mark.” Instead of landing, the plane made a low pass over the airport. It buzzed right by the control tower.

Pilots are only allowed to abort landings for safety reasons. Witnesses at the airport thought the plane was about to crash.

The stunt triggered an FAA investigation and both pilots have been suspended, but a German watchdog wants an explanation from Air Berlin.

Lufthansa bought large parts of Air Berlin for $247M. The airline will fly its final short flights later this month, but this stunt may keep them in headlines for a bit longer.