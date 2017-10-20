O.J. Simpson’s Kendall House Miami Florida Residence For Sale

The Miami property, where disgraced football legend O.J. Simpson lived for seven years before he was arrested in connection with a robbery in Las Vegas is finally under contract.

If all goes well, public records show, a yet-to-be-identified buyer will close on the house over the next few days.

The latest price for the expansive property, at 9450 SE 112th St., Florida was $1.29 million.

A realtor in the area who didn’t work on the deal and asked to remain nameless said the house is rumored to have been sold for $1.2 million — twice what the Buffalo Bills great paid for it when he moved to Miami in September 2000.

The renovated home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The 1.65-acre property comes with a pool and a mini-basketball court. It is currently owned by Southern Farms International USA, Inc.

