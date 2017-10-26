Gambling and Celebrities: 4 Major Careers Ruined

You wouldn’t be shocked if we said that celebrities love to spend big, would you?

There are some stars who spend more carelessly than others, but the picture is still the same. They love buying everything luxury, starting from jewelry, to vehicles to real estate. But there is another thing many love doing as much or even more: gambling.

See Infographic Here

More and more celebrity gamblers join the army of gambling addicts, spending fortunes at casinos, poker games and sports betting. Many of Hollywood’s most famous names are in the list, such as Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Jordan.

Pamela Anderson married Rick Salomon because she lost $250K to him in a poker game. You can find more amazing and bizarre facts about celebrities and gambling addiction in a new infographic compiled by Casino Sites.

There are many celebrities who are pretty good or lucky at gambling. Jennifer Tilly is the only celeb to have won a WSOP bracelet exceeding $750,000 in winnings. Jean Robert Bellande amassed more than $1,100,000 in poker in his life.

Then, there are celebrities who have all the bad luck, or perhaps we should say addiction? Charlie Sheen blew nearly $200,000 a week in 2006. Charles Barkley admitted to have a gambling problem that has cost him over $10 million.

Yet, many celebrity gamblers have gone down in real time. Their losses have been tremendous from all angles: financial, professional and social. Let’s take a closer look at 4 major celebrity careers that have been ruined by gambling addiction.

Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson gambled away $200 million – all the money he made during his professional NBA career. Thanks to his gambling and drinking addictions, Iverson is currently broke and in a lot of debt. Even, his loved ones have left him, including his wife who now has full custody of their 5 children.

John Daly

John Daly is known to have drinking problems. There is even a drink named after him; an alcoholic version of an Arnold Palmer. Yet, his gambling addiction has been the one to ruin his professional career. He lost $1.65 million in just 5 hours while playing $5,000 slots. The total estimation of his gambling losses are around $55 to $57 million!

David Milch

A former English literature professor at Yale, David Milch is a four-time Emmy-winning writer and producer, whose career was also, unfortunately, ruined by gambling addiction. Milch gambled away his fortune by losing homes and owing the IRS $17 million. Currently, he is on a $40-a-week allowance.

Tiger Woods

Just like his friends Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, Tiger Woods was a victim of gambling addiction. Though, his case happened to go far-far away. He supposedly gambled away $250K at the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino in Las Vegas. And, for the time period of 7 years, he has gambled away $58.5 million.

Now, give us an honest answer! What would you do if you had as much money as celebrities do? You never know. So, who are we to judge, right? Only it is a pity to lose such talents.